Pratik Gandhi recalls a hilarious incident from his theatrical days on the sets of Comedy Show

MUMBAI: Pratik Gandhi has become an overnight fame with his stint in Scam 1992 which was based on Harshad Mehta.

(Also Read: Pratik Gandhi: I take decision based on my gut feeling)

While we could not have enough of watching him in the series, he will soon be seen as a special guest on 'Comedy Show' this Saturday. The actor made his appearance to promote his upcoming debut film 'Bhavai' and he also shared some interesting stories with everyone on set.

Absolutely thrilled by their performance, Pratik also went on to appreciate their work while revealing interesting incidents from his time as a theatre artiste. The actor also revealed how he was rejected during the initial phase when he was trying his luck on television.

As Pratik revealed: "When I was working in theatre, there was no digital sound back then and in one hilarious incident someone from my team was supposed to be a murderer. He had a gun in his hand but the sound didn't come at the given cue, so he improvised by picking up a knife. However, the sound of the firing shot came at the exact moment when he enacted the killing scenes with a knife, the whole auditorium erupted in laughter."

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: Pratik Gandhi: I take decision based on my gut feeling)

CREDIT: TOI