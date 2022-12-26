From Pratik Sehajpal to Mahi Sharma, here are the actors who entered Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6

MUMBAI : Naagin 6 is an Indian supernatural thriller television series about shape-shifting serpents. It is the sixth season of Naagin franchise produced by Ekta Kapoor that airs on Colors TV starring Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Mahek Chahal, Amandeep Sidhu, and Pratik Sehajpal.

The show has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot of fantasy supernatural shows. Nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful seasons.

During the show, it has had various actors come in to join the cast and bring new plot twists. Here is the list of actors:

Mahi Sharma:

Mahi Sharma recently entered the show. She is portraying the role of Smriti, a rich girl. She started with a positive role but later on, will shift to a negative one.

Pratik Sehajpal

Pratik entered the show a while back. He portrays the role of Rudra Raichand, Prarthna’s love interest. Pratik is immensely loved for his character and his performance.

Bhavya Sachdeva

Bhavya Sachdeva entered the show for a crucial cameo. The actor played the character of Manav in the show who will get married to Prathana, the track will unveil massive twists with Manav's entry into their life.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Patiala Babes fame Rushita Vaidya roped in for Naagin 6!

Rushita Vaidya

Rushita very recently entered the show and is playing the role of Raghu’s sister on the show, who used to live in New York.

Neil Sharma

Neil is a child artist who entered the show not that long ago. He is portraying the character of Sanju in the show and people love him in his character.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Mahi Sharma to enter Colors Tv’s Naagin 6

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar