Pratik Sehajpal opens up on his love for football, doing a dance reality show

New Delhi: After his stint in 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Bigg Boss 15', Pratik Sehajpal has become a popular face. Now, the actor is seen on Rohit Shetty-hosted 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'. He tells IANS about his interest in football, how he deals with controversies and his willingness to be part of a dance reality show.

"After Bigg Boss, I am having an altogether different experience on Khatron Ke Khiladi. On Bigg Boss we do regular chores and live our lives. But here nothing is usual. The kind of stunts we do are never easy. They are not part of normal life. You don't say generally that I am coming after doing an underwater stunt or go and just try for high jump. You have to prepare yourself mentally every time before performing any stunt," he said.

Pratik added: "I cannot consider any one stunt to be most daring as all are tough and challenging."

Furthermore, he talked about few BTS moments from the sets and shared: "When we are back after the shoot, we generally had a lot of fun. We just keep playing pranks with each other. Especially I tease Rajiv Adatia and Nishant Bhat a lot."

Later, Pratik opened up about his interest in football and said: "When I was in school, I wanted to become a footballer. I really like watching footballers and in fact I had a tattoo of Cristiano Ronaldo on my hand. It was my first tattoo as I am his big fan. But anyways I believe whatever happens in life there is always something positive in it."

Recently Pratik and actress Kashika Kapoor were making headlines because Kashika alleged that Pratik tried to edit out her scenes from the video Tu Laut Aa. Reacting to such controversies, Pratik said: "I don't deal with them. They keep coming and going and instead of focusing on them, I prefer to enjoy life."

On his future plans and what he is willing to do after doing Bigg Boss and KKK12, he said: "Now I want to be part of a dance reality show as it must be a great fun."

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 airs on Colors.

Source: IANS