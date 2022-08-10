Pratik Sehajpal recollects the special moments of Bigg Boss 15 as he clocks in one year after being announced as the first runner-up of the show

Pratik remembers the good old days of Bigg Boss Season 15, the day when he was announced as the first runner-up of the show, and thanked fans for all the love and support.
MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15, and since day one, he made headlines both inside and outside of the house.

The young lad came into the limelight when he was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, where he was the centre of attraction and created havoc.

Almost every day, he used to have fights with his housemates.

He emerged as the first runner-up of the show. He won the hearts of the audiences.

Post his stint in the BB house, the actor has been offered a lot of roles in television, web series, etc.

The actor has a massive fan following, and his fans also supported him on his journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi and he kept trending on social media.

Then later, Pratik was a part of Naagin 6 where he was the lead actor of the show, but then he left the show after a few months.

Today was the day that the Bigg Boss 15 finale had taken place, where Tejasswi Prakash was declared the winner of the show and Pratik was the first runner of the show.

Pratik took on to social media and thanked all the fans for all the support and love and said, “This day last year! This moment! Had so much in my heart! Just want to say I am grateful and thankful for everything because everything is perfect.”

Well, there is no doubt that Pratik was the most loved contestant on the show and the fans would miss watching him.

