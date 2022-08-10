Pratik Sehajpal thanks Salman Khan for his support and love, says “Love and respect to you, it means the world to me”

Pratik Sehajpal is one of the most loved personalities on television. Yesterday marked one year of the finale of Bigg Boss 15, where he was declared as the first runner-up of the show. The actor shared a post and thanked Salman Khan for the support.
MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15, and since day one, he made headlines both inside and outside of the house.

The young lad came into the limelight when he was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, where he was the centre of attraction and created havoc.

Almost every day, he used to have fights with his housemates.

He emerged as the first runner-up of the show and won the hearts of the audiences.

Post his stint in the BB house, the actor had been offered a lot of roles in television, web series, etc.

The actor has a massive fan following, and his fans also supported him on his journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi and he kept trending on social media.

Then later, Pratik was a part of Naagin 6 where he was the lead actor of the show, but then he left the show a few months later.

Yesterday was the day that the Bigg Boss 15 finale had taken place, where Tejasswi Prakash was declared as the winner of the show and Pratik was the first runner up of the show.

The actor shared his emotions and thanked Salman Khan for all the love and support, and he is grateful for his fans who have stood by him in this journey.

He shared a photo of the finale of the show along with Salman Khan and captioned it saying, “This is my victory. It literally gave me blood, sweat, and tears, and I’m still doing that! Thank you so much Salman Khan bhai for everything. You're the greatest! Love and respect to you. It means the world to me.”

He further said, “Thank you Colors TV and Endemol Shine India and Viacom18 for everything. Thank you for giving me such a big opportunity! Much respect!”

Well, there is no doubt that Pratik has made a name for himself and has a crazy fan following.

