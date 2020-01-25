Pratima Kazmi to enter &TV’s Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai

MUMBAI: It’s raining exclusive news on TellyChakkar.com.

It has just been a while that we reported about actor Jiten Mukhi bagging SAB TV’s Tera Kya Hoga Alia.

Now, we have our hands on an exclusive update from the sets of &TV’s Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai.

According to our sources actress Pratima Kazmi of Uttaran fame will soon enter the show and will have a prominent role to play.

A source close to the project said, “Pratima ji will play the character of Vibhuti Mishra played by Asif Shaikh’s mother. She will bring about interesting twist and will add some tadka to the story-line”.

Our source also suggests that she might play a grey character.

We couldn’t connect with Pratima for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.