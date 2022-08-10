Pratyusha Banerjee’s ex Rahul Raj Singh becomes father to a baby girl with wife Saloni Sharma

MUMBAI :Television show Rahul Raj Singh welcomed a baby girl with wife Saloni Sharma on January 26th. The couple got married in 2018. Rahul who is known for his his role in the show Mata Ki Chowki has been in the news after his ex-girlfriend actress Pratyusha Banerjee committed suicide in April 2016.

Talking about embracing parenthood, Rahul said, “We feel blessed and on top of the world. Our daughter is very cute. We have named her Shivanya. As devotees of Lord Shiva, it was natural to finalize a name, which has a connection with him. Shivanya means the one who is limitless and inexhaustible.”

He added, “Our daughter was born on an auspicious day...it has a lot of significance. First, being Republic Day and secondly, it coincided with Saraswati puja.’ Sharing the news of his daughter’s birth with his fans on his social media page, Rahul wrote “And here she comes.. my daughter my friend, her name is SHIVANYA .Born on 26th January 2023 . Need everyone's love and blessings ..”

Previously Rahul had said, “Every human being goes through a bad phase in life. I, too, went through a rough patch and I am glad that I have emerged stronger. As I said, this is indeed a divine piece of news for us and naturally, we are overjoyed. I feel the arrival of this baby will bring a lot of other good news in our lives. I want to get back to acting as well. It’s been six years since I heard the words —‘lights, camera, action’ — and now it seems like soon I may get to hear those words again, and then life will have come full circle for me.”

