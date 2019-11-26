News

Pravina Deshpande to join Hina Khan in Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with its daily dose of exclusive news.

Television’s popular actor Hina Khan will soon be seen in a Bollywood movie by Vikram Bhatt titled Hacked.

The movie will also star actors like Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra, and Sid Makkar in prominent roles.

Now, the latest update is that veteran actress Pravina Deshpande has also bagged a meaty role in the movie.

Pravina has been a part of several television shows and commercial advertisements. Her performance in ALTBalaji’s Boss: Baap Of Special Service has been much appreciated.

The story of the project revolves around a young boy (Rohan Shah) falling in love with an older woman (Hina Khan) and how his love later transforms into obsession. Subsequently, with the help of social media, he creates havoc in the lives of the protagonists.

We couldn’t connect with the actress for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

