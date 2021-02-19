Pravisht Mishra aka Anirudh giving a peck to Barrister Babu co-star Aurra Bhatnagar is the cutest thing to watch

MUMBAI: Colors' show Barrister Babu has been quite popular among the fans.

The show which is based on social drama has been working wonders on the small screen.

Barrister Babu recently completed 1 year of its launch and it was indeed a happy occasion for the entire cast and crew.

The show is currently witnessing a crucial track which is leaving the viewers intrigued.

While the on-screen drama is managing to entertain the viewers, the show has achieved a milestone and its celebration time for everyone.

Barrister Babu completes 200 episodes. Yes, you heard it right!

The show has successfully achieved this mark with lots of positive response from the fans.

The occasion was quite special and the makers decided to bring this celebration on a grand level.

A video is doing the rounds of social media where the star cast is enjoying as they party hard on this special day.

Pravisht Mishra and Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni's beautiful bond can clearly be seen in the video. The actor also draws a peck on Aurra's cheek praising her for being such a wonderful co-star.

The makers are praising Aurra for her mind-blowing performance on the show so far.

Take a look:

Aurra also shared a few pictures from the celebration where she is seen posing with Sumeet and Shashi Mittal.

Take a look:

Many congratulations to the entire team of Barrister Babu!

