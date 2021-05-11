Preeta, Sherlyn or Kritika: Who does Prithvi have a better chemistry with in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya?

MUMBAI: Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya has won the hearts of a million fans and people cannot have enough of the show.

A spin off of Kumkum Bhagya, the show stars Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles. The show also stars actor Sanjay Gagnani as the antagonist. Well, Sanjay plays an antagonist in the show and the audience loves watching him as a villain. Infact, the audience have coined a new term - #villainhero for him as they see him as the hero too!

When he made his way out of the show, the audience requested the makers to bring him back and soon, he made a grand entry into the show. While he was seen trying to woo Preeta and plot vicious plans in order to get married with her, he has also been linked with Sherlyn and he plotted against Kritika too by promising a strong relationship with her while his plans were different.

Clearly, he looked great with all the three women but if we were to choose, who out of the three – Preeta, Sherlyn or Kritika, does Prithvi have a striking chemistry with, we would be left scratching our heads. We hence leave the decision to the audience to find out the answer.

A fan posted a picture of the same and you could probably see it to make a better judgement!

Take a look:

What are your thoughts on the same? Leave your answers in the comments section below! (Also Read: GHKKPM fame Aishwarya-Neil's ROMANTIC moment with a dash of comedy is not to be missed )