Preeta worried about Karan's disappearance in Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, loyal viewers will get to witness interesting drama.



It was earlier seen that Rishabh makes his timely entry and stops Prithvi and Preeta’s wedding.



Rishabh gets Prithvi arrested in his father’s accident case.



Preeta too reaches jail to see what’s happening and gets tensed to know that Karan is missing.Will Preeta come to know that Karan is being kept captive in Kundali Bhagya Hall by Prithvi?