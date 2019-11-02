News

Preeti Puri Choudhary in 'Shakti... Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii'

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Nov 2019

MUMBAI: Preeti Puri Choudhary has been part of several shows such as Mamta, Naaginn, Houswife Hai... Sab Janti Hai. Now, she is gearing up for her new project. She will be seen in Shakti... Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii. 

The TV series is all set to enter a new chapter.  With new chapters and new things happening in the show currently, it is all set to welcome yet another new face. And, according to reports, Preeti has been roped in to play an important role in the show. She will be seen in the role of Gayatri. Reports further suggested that her character will bring in several developments in the main storyline soon.

 

Tags > Preeti Puri Choudhary, Shakti... Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii, Mamta, Naaginn, Houswife Hai... Sab Janti Hai, TellyChakkar,

