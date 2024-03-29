Preeti Singh Thakur roped in for Boyhood Production's show on COLORS titled Krishna Mohini - Exclusive!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on the forefront when it comes to delivering breaking news and exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

Colors is known for launching shows which have different concepts and stories which keep the audience hooked on to the show

With successful shows like Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav, Parineetii, Udaariyan, Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan which have been loved by the audience.

We have been reporting about the latest news from the entertainment world where so many different shows and concepts are in the pipeline and are yet to be launched and there are some which are yet to be launched.

Now COLORS is coming up with a new show that would be produced by Boyhood Productions starring Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha.

Boyhood Productions is a production house known to produce shows like Pratidaan, Jiban Jyoti, Bijoyini and Ke Apon Ke Por.

As per sources, PPriti Singh Thakur has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about her character in the show but she would be essaying a pivotal role in the show.

Priti Singh Thakur is a known actress in the television industry and has been part of many successful projects.

The promo of the show is out and the fans are excited to see the show as this would be the first time that Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha are paired together on the show and are excited to see them on screen.

The show will be launched in a few weeks from now.

