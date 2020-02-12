News

Preeti Soni to feature in webseries called Stamp Paper alongside Rohit Roy

MUMBAI: Actress Preeti Soni would be next seen in a big webseries which is based on a real life underworld don from Mumbai called Abdul Karim Telgi. The webseries will be called as Stamp Paper and Preeti Soni will essay the lead alongside Rohit Roy.

Abdul Karim Telgi was charged with the stamp paper fraud worth 20000 crores and he was proven not guilty after a year of his death. The major headline of his story was when he spent 1 crore rupees on one night at a bar girl called Tarannum and the incidents that unfolded alongwith that. Preeti would be essaying the character of Tarannum and we are sure she would bring a lot of conviction into the same.

We spoke to Preeti on this and here is what she says, "It's such an interesting story with a lot of twists and turns . When i got the narration I was totally hooked into the character. And by the end of it I was sure I wanted to play the part. I am sure the audience is going to love this intriguing story."

We are sure we would like to see a lot more of her and if reports are to go by we definitely are going to see a lot more of this power packed performer. We wish her all the luck for Stamp Paper for now.

