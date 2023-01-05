Preetika Chauhan saw films to figure out how to play a blind character

'Vighnaharta Ganesha' actress Preetika Chauhan has been roped in to play the role of a mother in the new show 'Shravani'. She shared the challenges of playing a visually impaired woman on-screen and also revealed how she prepared for it.
MUMBAI : 'Vighnaharta Ganesha' actress Preetika Chauhan has been roped in to play the role of a mother in the new show 'Shravani'. She shared the challenges of playing a visually impaired woman on-screen and also revealed how she prepared for it.

Preetika shared: "I saw some films like 'Butterflies are Free', 'Sparsh', 'Faana' to get an idea how to play a blind character as suggested by my writers and producers. I wanted to make my character very convincing to audiences and real, hence worked on it."

Preetika is known for her roles in shows like 'Vighnaharta Ganesha', 'Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar', 'Mayavi Mailing', 'Santoshi Maa', among others. She is known for playing the role of Goddess Saraswati in 'Sanakatmochan Mahabali Hanuman' and later also appeared in 'CID' and 'Savdhan India'.

Talking about her role, she said: "She is a simple girl who was blind since her childhood and got married to a person whom she wanted. She is very positive, lovable and is very grateful for her life who doesn't crib over things. Audience will be able to empathize with this character because she is positive throughout and has a never giving up attitude."

Speaking about what she liked about her character, she said: "Playing different and challenging roles is the biggest opportunity for any actor who works on their craft. Initially, I was not so sure about playing a blind girl when it came to me because I didn't know about the character graph and how it would shape up. But when the makers gave me the narration and I did workshops, I felt good about the character which is very different from what I've played till now. Hence I gave it a nod."

She elaborated about the concept of the show, saying: "The show revolves around Shravani, a determined young child played by Gaurika Sharma, who will fight for the rights of her parents and is the ray of hope for them. Later on how things unfold when her parents enter the mansion where Chandra resides is something you need to watch out for."

'Shravani' is inspired by the character of Shravan Kumar from 'Ramayana', who is known for his love and devotion towards his blind parents. Similarly, the lead character of the show, Shravani, played by Gaurika Sharma takes care of her parents who are visually impaired.

 

