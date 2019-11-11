Preetika Rao bags her next web-series

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with the daily dose of exclusive news.



According to our sources, Beintehaa fame Preetika Rao has bagged yet another web series produced by Sifar films.



A source revealed that the story of the project will revolve around a female boss (Played by Preetika) and her equation with the employees. The web series is apparently being shot in Indore.



The makers are in talks with several OTT platforms including MX player.



Preetika will be seen in an indo-western look in the project.



Armed with the buzz, we contacted Preetika, she said, "Yes, I am a part of the web-series and I'm quite excited for my fans to watch the same".



On shooting in Indore, Preetika said, "I came to this city last two times with my sister a decade ago for her events. I am excited to shoot in this charming city.

I have been gorging on Indori Chaat and Kachori since I have landed. I also plan to visit Ujjain on my own post the schedule".



Preetika rose to fame with her performance in Colors' Beintehaa. She has also done 377 AbNormal on digital medium.



