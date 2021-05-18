Preetika Rao speaks about working in reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, reveals memories from her shows Beintehaa and Love Ka Hai Intezaar

MUMBAI: Preetika Rao is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses, and she is best known for her performance in the serials Beintehaa and Love Ka Hai Intezaar.

Her characters Aaliya and Mohini were loved by the audiences and had become household names. Her chemistry with Mohit Seghal and Harshad Arora was loved by fans. The Beintehaa pair had become a huge craze.

Post Love Ka Hai Intezar, she has been on a break from television, and fans miss watching her on-screen.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Preetika Rao and asked her whether she would participate in any reality show, to which the actress said, “I get offers to participate in these shows every year ... but my privacy is of paramount importance to me and no amount of money, fame, or opportunities that a reality show can bring in, can compensate for my privacy.”

“I have been working for 15 years now, having started with modeling, journalism, South movies, television shows, singing, releasing my own songs since 2015, and of course modelling, which continues till date on social media ... I am pretty content with the work I have done so far and I am definitely not hungry for more work, name, and fame,” said the actress.

We also asked her to share some memories from her shows Beintehaa and Love Ka Hai Intezaar.

Preetika said, “From Beintehaa ... the beautiful set, rain shoots, our wonderful team of technicians, and the Zain-Aaliya chemistry, which created a sensation in the TV world and made it a hit show in India and Pakistan. From Love Ka Hai intezaar ... I was so happy to shoot in Film City, which was my childhood dream!”

Well, no doubt that it’s been a while since Preetika Rao hasn’t been seen on the small screen, and fans are waiting to see her.

