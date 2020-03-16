Pregnancy Tales! Mom-to-be Vinny Arora Dhoopar reveals her real struggle and pains, read on to know more

Dheeraj and Vinny have a reason to rejoice as they'll be becoming parents very soon. The couple will be embracing parenthood for the very first time.

Arora Dhoopar

MUMBAI: Dheeraj Dhoopar is ruling the television screen with his portrayal of the character Karan in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya, and now, the actor is all set to stun everyone with his charm in Sherdil Shergill, which will air on Colors TV.

 The actor has been married to television actress Vinny Arora for six years and the couple makes a very adorable pair, and the fans love their chemistry.

 The two are madly in love with each other and they give major couple goals to everyone through their social media account as they share their awesome lovey-dovey pictures.

 But despite rejoicing in their special time, Vinny Arora recently took to her social media and revealed the pains and struggles that she is dealing with during her pregnancy time.

 She showed how her feet are swollen and she is reading a book that is related to motherhood. She is also craving to drink a beverage.

Have a look!

 

 


More power to you, Vinny!

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

