PREMIER EPISODE REVIEW: Ulka Gupta manages to captivate the hearts of the audience while Pravisht Mishra sets a perfect chemistry with her in Star Plus’ Banni Chow Home Delivery!

Shashi Sumeet has been the name behind numerous blockbuster shows, we recently saw Kyun Utthey Dil Chhod Aaye and Barrister Babu, and currently with Meet the producers are entertaining the fans. And now there is yet another show named Banni Chow Home Delivery that has now joined the bandwagon on Star Plus.
MUMBAI: Shashi Sumeet Productions has been the name behind numerous blockbuster shows, we recently saw Kyun Utthey Dil Chhod Aaye and Barrister Babu, and currently with Meet the producers are entertaining the fans. And now there is yet another show named Banni Chow Home Delivery that has now joined the bandwagon on Star Plus.

Banni, an independent and brave woman who runs a food delivery business, crosses paths with Yuvan, an oppressed young man with special needs, and their lives change.

The show features Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta in the leading roles and as the first episode went on-air today, the audience waited with baited breath to see how the show unfolds. We must say that Ulka has made a comeback and looks like a breath of fresh air. She is rustic and a visual delight as she plays the girl from a small city.

Pravisht, on the other hand, has showcased his talent in his previous show Barrister Babu and now yet again, mesmerizes the audience with his performance as a mentally challenged character in Banni Chow Home Delivery. The show portrays how Yuvaan is forced to stay in the room and not many people are supportive or have empathy towards him. However, he manages to come out of his room and disrupts an ongoing party by posing naked. He is shown closer to his mother who has passed away and a worried Dadaji figuring out to keep him in the best of his health.

It is soon that he finds Banni in the form of Ulka Gupta. Ulka is not only chirpy and bubbly but is also very determined and once she comes to know that Yuvaan is mentally unstable, she makes sure to feed him home cooked kheer. The way she runs behind him gives Yuvaan a motherly vide and we hope to see a lot more startling performances by both Ulka and Pravisth.

The chemistry between them looks great right in the first episode itself. We cannot wait to see how Banni will now come out and support Yuvaan in the episodes to come.

Ulka’s look is refreshing and very raw. She convinces the audience that she is very much capable of captivating the hearts of the audience with her rooted performance and accented lingo. Pravisht, on the other hand sets a perfect match to her level of performance.

Over all the show is a visual delight!

Rate: Tellychakkar.com gives the premier episode a 3.5/ 5

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!

