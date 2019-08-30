News

Prerna and Anurag to REUNITE in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Aug 2019 08:31 AM

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay has come to an interesting standpoint where Prerna no longer seems to care about Anurag. She has told Anurag to forget her, as she is loyal to Mr. Bajaj.

We already reported that Prerna snaps at Anurag for insulting Mr. Bajaj. Anurag even questions her on this, but Prerna stays mum on the issue and just asks him to forgive her. Soon, Anurag decides to commit suicide as he cannot live without her.

But Prerna comes to his rescue and takes him to the hospital.

There, she learns that Mr. Bajaj and Ronit had a deal and that Mr. Bajaj tried to trap Anurag in a murder game.

What will Prerna do now?

