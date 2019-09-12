Prerna looks BEST with Anurag and NOT Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay! Here's the PROOF...

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is currently witnessing interesting twists and turns in Anurag and Prerna’s lives.



While Komolika brought in the first phase of the problems between them, Prerna fought to keep their love together and almost succeeded. Now, Mr. Bajaj has blackmailed Prerna into marrying him, and Anurag is trying to get Prerna back in his life.



The problems are never ending . Sharda too has created much trouble for Prerna, and there are too many uncertainties around whether Mr. Bajaj is actually a good man. However, we do miss the chemistry and love between Anurag and Prerna.



With two leading men in the show, we asked fans who Prerna looks best with.



While 37 percent of people up-voted for Prerna's chemistry with Mr. Bajaj, Anurag stole the show with 63 percent of votes!



Equations keep changing, but yes, we would definitely want to see some romance brewing between Anurag and Prerna. What do you think?