Is Prerna really PREGNANT in Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay on Star Plus has been an out-and-out entertainer.



While the style quotient of the show has always been high, the edgy and high-point twists that it offers have viewers on the edge of their seats.



About the storyline of the show, Mr. Bajaj struck a deal that forced Prerna to get married to him if she wanted to save her love Anurag . The tables turned when Prerna lied to Anurag saying that she married Mr. Bajaj just for his money. Prerna has become attached to Mr. Bajaj’s daughter Kuki. She tells him that she is Mrs. Bajaj now and that the Basu mansion does mean much to her as it did before.



And with the change in dynamics, Prerna is now wanted by both Anurag and Mr. Bajaj, as the latter has also fallen in love with her. But, but, but!



Do you remember what Prerna mentioned when she got married to Mr. Bajaj?



She mentioned that she is pregnant with Anurag’s child! There have been many twists and turns from the time they got married... they went on a honeymoon, got challenged by Anurag, Mr. Bajaj entered Basu mansion to take over, the Ganesh festival passed by, and now it is already Durga pooja! With this, we assume that a long time has passed, and the question is how Prerna still looks so slim and trim without a sign of a bump! In addition, there has not been even a single scene on any pregnancy-related health issue that women face.



Have the makers forgotten to incorporate changes in Prerna’s look? Is she really pregnant?



Disha Khurrana, a chef by profession and a daily soap lover, shares, 'I find it really funny. Prerna by now should at least have a sign of a baby bump!'



Ronita Laik expressed, 'I feel it is not such a long time and there is so much happening in the show. Prerna flaunting her baby bump would of course change the dynamics and the equation of Prerna with both Mr. Bajaj and Anurag and that would be an interesting watch. I wonder when that would happen.'



Shiv Narang, a student said, 'I am loving the current drama, and probably, the makers are waiting for the right time for the track to begin. It might be a plot twister.'



What do you think?