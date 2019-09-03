Prerna rides high on this WAVE

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes has proven that she is one actress who can pull off any look with elan.

From ethnic to modern, the girl knows how to put her fashion game to use such that she is not only an inspiration for many but also has new fashion fanatics following her as she gives a new twist to her style each passing day. These days, we see her experimenting with her hairstyles in her show quite often.

As differently as she wears her sarees in bold colors that she experiments with, as Prerna, she has a new hairstyle to flaunt with each attire she wears.

From braided buns and messy hair to wavy and poker straight, her latest look had her flaunting a high ponytail on her social media account, and it looks like people are in love with the look as much as Prerna. Why do we say so? Well, we hosted a poll as to which hairstyle suits Prerna of Kasautii Zindagii Kay extremely well, and 36% of people were of the opinion that wavy hair suits her best.

While this received the maximum votes, people also opinionated that loose hair suits the actress. Around 18% of people mentioned that she looks best in the classic straight hair, while she received down votes for the high ponytail and braided bun look.

Erica does look effervescent in all the styles, but do you have any other hairstyle suggestion for her?

Let Erica know in the comments section below, and if you are a fan of hers, do not forget to like and share this article on your social media platforms!