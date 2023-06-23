Prerna Runthala opens up on her character in ‘Ishq Ki Dastaan- Naagmani’

MUMBAI: Actress Prerna Runthala is on cloud nine these days as she has finally made debut in Dangal channel’s hit show ‘Ishq Ki Dastaan- Naagmani’. Runthala ican be seen playing the character of a girl named Heena who has come to her Massi’s house for further studies.

Hailing from Pilani, Rajasthan, she opens up on her character and says “Heena is known for her simplicity, confidence, and her infectious laughter that can brighten up even the gloomiest of days. She has always dreamed of a life beyond the confines of her village, yearning to explore the vastness of the world and chase her big city dreams. Fate intervened when Heena received an opportunity to visit her relatives in a bustling city. It was a chance for her to pursue higher studies and widen her horizons. Excitement coursed through her veins as she bid farewell to her village and set off on a new adventure. She is mesmerized by its fast-paced lifestyle and glittering charm. The bustling streets, and the never-ending stream of people awakened a desire within her to become a part of this vibrant world. Heena is a reflection of many young individuals who leave their homes in search of a better future.”

She further continues “I have always been very fond of acting. Having been trained in dance and a good knowledge of theatre, I shifted to Mumbai to make my dreams come true. When I got finalised for the show, I was on cloud nine. I had been waiting for the same since so long. All I can say I am living my dream everyday now