Prerna says I love you to Anurag: Kasautii Zindagi Kya: 17th January 2020: Written Update

18 Jan 2020 04:06 AM

MUMBAI:Viraj tells Anurag that he proposed Prerna .Shivani  frees herself from rope and gets to know that goons are planning to kidnap Prerna ,Komolika gives medicine to Anurag through his Mom.Prerna feels uneasy she takes Anurag to talk  Further, she confesses her love for him and Anurag feels connected to her. Meanwhile, Viraj wonders if Prerna likes him while Mohini also praises her in front of Viraj. Shivani tries to search for Prerna while Ronit’s men kidnap her thinking that it is Prerna. Viraj learns that Prerna is on the terrace and rushes to get an answer.  Prerna wants Anurag to confess that he also loves her. She also hugs him and Anurag hugs her back. Elsewhere, Ronit says he has kidnapped Prerna while they have kidnapped Shivani. Anurag asks Prerna to relax as she is not in her senses. He gets close to her while later realizes she is unconscious. Anurag thinks that Prerna wanted to say all those things to Viraj.

