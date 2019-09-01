News

Prerna showcases fake romance with Mr. Bajaj in Kasauti Zindagi Kay

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Sep 2019 10:17 AM

MUMBAi: Star Plus' popular daily soap Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2 is gearing up for a new twist.

Prerna can see that Anurag is still making plans to win her back, but she knows that it is not possible.

Prerna has also started to have a soft corner for Mr Bajaj and can't see Anurag ruining his life for her.

She thus decides to make Anurag realize that she has moved on with Mr. Bajaj.

Prerna fakes a call with Mr. Bajaj and speaks romantically as she knows that Anurag is there.

Anurag very well knows that Prerna is pretending. Thus, he asks Prerna to first learn how to lie.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.
