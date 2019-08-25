Prerna shows trust in Mr. Bajaj rather than Anurag in Kasauti Zindagi Kay

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasauti Zindagi Kay is high on drama.



Prerna and Mr. Bajaj are married and are living happily in the Basu mansion with Bajaj’s little one Cookie.



They seem to be in a happy place, but Anurag does not like the fact that Prerna is slowly developing a soft corner for Mr. Bajaj.



In the previous episode, we have seen that Prerna is tensed over Veena’s release and Anurag is back to help Prerna.



He tells her to request Sharda to take the case back.



But Sharda has also manipulated Prerna, and the latter tells Anurag to not be worried, as Mr. Bajaj will soon return and handle the situation.



Anurag is shocked and irked when he hears this.



It will be interesting to see how Anurag reacts to this change in Prerna.