Prerna Thakur roped in for Sony TV’s Mere Sai

27 Sep 2019

MUMBAI: Actress Prerna Thakur, who has featured in many YouTube videos and has been a part of Times Now’s Emergency, has been roped in for Sony Entertainment Television’s Mere Sai (Dashami Creations).

As we know, Mere Sai is set for a 10-year leap, and shooting for the same has begun. The role of Sai will be now played by Tushar Dalvi.

Our sources inform us that Prerna will be seen playing the grown-up character of Pari.

The actress confirmed being a part of the show.

