Prerna's life at stake :Kasautii Zindagii Kay : 22nd January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Mad goon brings knives to experiment on Prerna. Jagga asks her not to talk to him much. Anurag says we will go in different directions and search for Prerna. Shivani says I know that way. Anurag says I will go with. Suman says maybe we are thinking wrong, kidnapping doesn’t happen for money, it can be done for revenge. Moloy says we want to know who is it, then we shall see. He gets the commissioner’s call. Commissioner says there is good news. Veena asks did you get Prerna. Moloy saysPrerna’s mum is here. Commissioner says we didn’t get Prerna, but we will get her soon, Anuraggave us lead but it was waste what’s the good news. Commissioner says we got the footage and we saw the car in which girl was shifted its jaggas car.

Viraj is stuck in the way Anurag sees her brace late he remembers giving it to Prerna, Jaggas goon discuss money they he tells him that we will talk that later. Komolika gets worried about if Prerna gets back then she has to leave Anurag. Anurag is feeling for Prerna, I hate their love. Komolika says she was not planning to kill Prerna but now she has to she calls jagga is mad goon picks up call she tells him to kill Prerna he thanks her. Mad goon opens Prerna tells her to run he is an out to hit her she protects her. Goon gang comes who did this he blames Prerna. Nivedita calms down Mohini.

Mohini says we are lucky to get Sonalika as our bahu, any other girl would have gone mad. Nivedita says I know she is very matured, she handled the situation well, we all are lucky. Veena rings the bells. Mohini says shut the door, asks her to stop ringing the bell. Nivedita says I also have a headache, Anupam also went to find Prerna. Mohini says maybe Sharmas planned this kidnapping so that Anurag doesn’t lose focus on Prerna, I m going mad, I hate Prerna and will always do. Viraj shows the cottage. Anurag stops the car. He says maybe this is the place, we will keep the car here, let's go.