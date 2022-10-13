PRETTY! Shraddha Arya gives us a glance at her Karva Chauth preparation

Shraddha Arya, who plays Preeta on the Star TV show, Kundali Bhagya, got married to Naval officer, Rahul Nagal last year on 16th November. She will be keeping the fast for Karva Chauth for the first time this year, and she has already started preparing for it.

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 10/13/2022 - 17:39
PRETTY! Shraddha Arya gives us a glance at her Karva Chauth preparation

MUMBAI:  Shraddha Arya, who plays Preeta on the Star TV show, Kundali Bhagya, got married to Naval officer, Rahul Nagal last year on 16th November. She will be keeping the fast for Karva Chauth for the first time this year and has already started preparing for it. Shraddha shared a picture of her mehndi in preparation for Karva Chauth on her social media account, and later shared a video of the same. It would be hard to not notice the radiance and joy on her face. She captioned it, "Unfiltered moments of joy"

 
The couple had a grand wedding in Delhi, and her close friends from the show, and fraternity were invited. The video from their wedding in which she asks Rahul to carry her to the mandap went viral. These cute moments did the rounds for a while.

 
Work-wise, Shraddha has been acting on the show Kundali Bhagya and has been nailing her character Preeta. She was initially paired with Dheeraj Dhoopar, but he left the show, Shakti Arora has been doing a great job with the character Arjun.

 
For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 
Credits : ETimes

 
Also Read : Interesting! This is what Shraddha Arya did with Karan Johar on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani; see the video inside

 

 

Shraddha Arya Kundali Bhagya Rahul Nagal Karva Chauth Dheeraj Dhoopar Shakti Arora Preeta Arjun Television News
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 10/13/2022 - 17:39

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow