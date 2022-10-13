PRETTY! Shraddha Arya gives us a glance at her Karva Chauth preparation

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya, who plays Preeta on the Star TV show, Kundali Bhagya, got married to Naval officer, Rahul Nagal last year on 16th November. She will be keeping the fast for Karva Chauth for the first time this year and has already started preparing for it. Shraddha shared a picture of her mehndi in preparation for Karva Chauth on her social media account, and later shared a video of the same. It would be hard to not notice the radiance and joy on her face. She captioned it, "Unfiltered moments of joy"



The couple had a grand wedding in Delhi, and her close friends from the show, and fraternity were invited. The video from their wedding in which she asks Rahul to carry her to the mandap went viral. These cute moments did the rounds for a while.



Work-wise, Shraddha has been acting on the show Kundali Bhagya and has been nailing her character Preeta. She was initially paired with Dheeraj Dhoopar, but he left the show, Shakti Arora has been doing a great job with the character Arjun.



