Prevention is better than cure : Shivin Narang

MUMBAI: Actor Shivin Narang who has gone to Kyrgyzstan for shooting a music video took proper precautions while travelling.

The airport is the busiest place and crowded too so Shivin wore a proper mask to avoid infections from the current novel corona virus. He says,”It was a short work trip to Kyrgyzstan. I went there for a music video. The whole world is having trouble with the corona virus and one should take proper precautions to avoid any issue. Prevention is better than cure.” Shivin is currently working in Beyhadh 2 where his chemistry with Jenifer Winget is very popular.

This week Shivin’s web film Dheet Patangey directed by Ravi Adhikari is on air on Hotstar and he has been receiving a lot of good feedback for his portrayal.