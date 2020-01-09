Prince Narul pampers Yuvika Chaudhary in the most adorable way

MUMBAI: Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are the cutest lovebirds of television. Their love affair began in the Bigg Boss 9. The handsome hunk and crush of many young girls proposed to Yuvika by making a heart-shaped paratha in the house.



But unfortunately, after the proposal, Yuvika got evicted. But our Punjab ka Munda did not give up. At last, the two tied the knot on 12 October 2018. They had a big fat Punjabi wedding. Their pictures were loved by their fans.



Prince and Yuvika were seen in Nach Baliye 9 and even won the show. Their performances always managed to impress not only the judges but also the audience. We saw them in Splitsvillla and Love School as well.



The couple is active on social media too. They often post TikTok videos together.



In a recent post on one of their fans pages, Prince is tying the shoelace of his lady love. The picture will surely bring a smile on your face.



Have a look.