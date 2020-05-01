Prince Narula and Vj Bani set high friendship goals

MUMBAI: Prince Narula has earned goodwill and name for himself in the industry. The handsome lad came to Mumbai a few years back and started his journey in showbiz. Within a span of few years, Prince achieved so much that today he is known as the reality show king. He won shows like Roadies, Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye.

Having no support in the industry since the beginning, it was difficult for him to survive in a city like Mumbai. The actor with a lot of hard work, struggle and determination today has made a niche for himself.

On the other hand, Bani was the most controversial contestant on Roadies 4 and she had grabbed the headlines for the various fights she used to have with her fellow contestants.

Today with a lot of hard work and struggle she is a successful Vj and one the lead actress in a most successful web series Four More Shots which streams on Amazon.

Lesser known fact that Prince and Bani are good friends and share a great rapport of friendship with each other.

The one thing that’s common between Bani and Prince is that they both rose to fame with Mtv Roadies, where Bani was the 1st runner up of the Roadies 4 whereas Prince was the winner of Roadies 8.

Now we came across a video where you can see Bani and Prince really having a fun time, where they are having dinner together, working out together and just having fun like how friends have.

In the video, you can hear Prince saying that since he had lost weight in Bigg Boss, Bani is treating him with cheesecake.

It’s good to see that in such a comparative industry, rarely anyone gets to see true friendships in the industry and it’s very difficult for one to sustain friendships and it feels good to see two actors bonding so well.

There is no doubt that Prince and Bani set high friendship goals.

( VIDEO CREDIT : YOUTUBE, all About Prince Narula)