Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary to be a part of Zee Tv’s Salaam-E-Ishq

MUMBAI: It has just been a while that we reported about Zee TV’s special episode celebrating love and now, we’ve received another piece of exciting update on the same.

We already reported about the episode being called Salam-E-Ishq which will telecast on 29 February from 6:30pm to 8:30pm.

We also reported about Kumkum Bhagya’s Shabbir Ahluwalia-Sriti Jha, Kundali Bhagya’s Anjum Fakih-Abhishek Kapur and Ruhi Chaturvedi-Manit Jaura, Ishq Subhan Allah’s Adnan Khan-Tunisha Sharma will be a part of the episode and will give performances as well. (Read here: Shabbir-Sriti, Adnan-Tunisha, Anjum-Abhishek, Ruhi-Manit to celebrate ‘love’ on Zee TV’s Salaam-E-Ishq )

Now, the latest update is that popular celebrity couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary will also be seen in the episode.

A source close to the sets revealed that the duo will yet again set major couple goals with their uber cute romantic performance.

For the uninitiated, Prince and Yuvika won the ninth season of celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye.

WE couldn’t connect with PriVika for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.