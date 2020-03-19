Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary set couple goals; check their latest adorable pictures

MUMBAI: Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are one of the most adorable celebrity couples in telly land. They set major couple goals for their fans.

The duo enjoys a massive following on social media and never shies away from sharing their cute pictures and PDA moments with their fans. Speaking about their recent PDA, Yuvika took to her Instagram page and treated fans with a streak of some cute selfies of her and Prince. The pictures showcase Prince and Yuvika getting goofy for a couple of sun-kissed selfies, which were clicked by Yuvika. In the pictures, Yuvika can be seen sporting a grey jacket while Prince donned a white tee.

Yuvika captioned her post, "There is my heart, and then there is you, and I'm not sure there is a difference. @princenarula”

Take a look below: