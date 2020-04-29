Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's latest video is hilarious

MUMBAI: Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met inside the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 9. Soon, Prince proposed marriage to her. However, for Yuvika, the realisation of love and affection towards Prince came a bit later.

The two now keep sharing videos, in which their love for each other is quite visible. Their latest video has them teasing each other on a Punjabi dialogue that says they adopted a dog (pointing out at each other) for Rs 15,000 but have started to believe that he is mute. Later, Prince and Yuvika add the punchline that due to the lockdown he hasn't gone out. So, who will he bark at? Prince Narula shared the video on his Instagram account and wrote: 'Itna pyar koi kaise kar sakta hai @yuvikachaudhary hahahaah'.

Have a look.

Credits: TOI