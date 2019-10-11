News

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's unique celebration of their special day

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Oct 2019 07:01 PM

MUMBAI: Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are currently wooing the audience with their dance performances in Star Plus’ Nach Baliye 9. The couple is celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

The duo had a grand wedding, which was attended by the who’s who of the industry.

The jodi is loved immensely by their fans and is fondly called PriVika.

While celebs usually opt for a romantic getaway or a lavish dinner date on wedding anniversaries, Prince and Yuvika are celebrating their big day in a unique way.

The duo has kept a close knit pooja at their place and is spending some quality time with family.

Have a look at Yuvika’s post.

The much-in-love couple is now rehearsing super hard to win the coveted Nach Baliye 9 trophy.

Do you support PriVika in Nach Baliye 9? Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Nach Baliye 9, Privika, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Star Plus, Bigg Boss 9, Om Shanti Om, Badho Bahu, MTV Roadies, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh

past seven days