Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's unique celebration of their special day

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are currently wooing the audience with their dance performances in Star Plus' Nach Baliye 9. The couple is celebrating their first wedding anniversary.



The duo had a grand wedding, which was attended by the who’s who of the industry.



The jodi is loved immensely by their fans and is fondly called PriVika.



While celebs usually opt for a romantic getaway or a lavish dinner date on wedding anniversaries, Prince and Yuvika are celebrating their big day in a unique way.



The duo has kept a close knit pooja at their place and is spending some quality time with family.



Have a look at Yuvika’s post.

The much-in-love couple is now rehearsing super hard to win the coveted Nach Baliye 9 trophy.



