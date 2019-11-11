News

Prince Narula EXCITED as friend Vishal Aditya Singh entered Bigg Boss 13

11 Nov 2019 12:48 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is gaining immense popularity! 

The show recently witnessed the entry of six wild card contestants in the show post the first finale. 

With the new entries, the show has become more interesting and entertaining. 

After a week, one more wild card contestant Vishal Aditya Singh has entered the show. 

Vishal was a part of Star Plus' Nach Baliye co-produced by Salman Khan. He became quite popular with the show. His tiffs with ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli had always been one of the major topics of discussion in the show. 

Vishal made many friends during his Nach Baliye journey and one of them is reality show king Prince Narula. 

Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Vishal apparently met Prince. Prince took to Instagram and expressed his excitement as his friend Vishal is now a part of the biggest reality show. He also said in the video that Vishal was quite nervous before entering the show. 

Have a look at the video: 


As Prince won Bigg Boss 9, we're sure he must have given some very important tips to Vishal in order to survive and win the show. 

What are your views on Vishal's entry in Bigg Boss 13? 

Hit the comment section below. 

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

past seven days