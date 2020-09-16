Prince Narula experienced this difficulty at the beginning of his career, and it has a connection with Kapil Sharma

MUMBAI: Prince Narula is one of the most famous and successful personalities on television. He is known as the king of reality shows as he has won all of them, be it Roadies, Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss, or Nach Baliye.

Currently, he is seen as a mentor on the show Roadies, and it is a 360-degree turn for him. On this very show, he was a contestant, and now, he is a judge.

Now, we came across a video where Prince is seen talking about his struggles when he had just begun his career.

He spoke about how people used to make fun of him because his English wasn’t good, and this would hurt him.

(ALSO READ: MTV Roadies Revolution: Will Prince Narula’s team WIN the ‘Haddipa Games’ task?)

But then, he saw an interview of Kapil Sharma where the latter had said that in China, the people only talk in their mother tongue and one has to move with a translator to understand the language.

In the same way, India’s national language is Hindi and one must know that. Hw is proud that he knows Hindi and doesn’t know how to speak English that well. That’s when Prince realised that it was okay to speak only Hindi.

He also said that he knew he was talented, and with his hard work and dedication, he would make a name for himself.

Well, there is no doubt that Prince has come up the hard way and is a well-known personality on television today.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: This is why Kapil Sharma wants to replace Archana Puran Singh )