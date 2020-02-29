News

Prince Narula gears up for his new project; flaunts his sardaar avatar

29 Feb 2020 12:51 PM

MUMBAI: Prince Narula is one of the most popular actors in the television world. He is known for winning MTV Roadies 12, Bigg Boss 9 and Nach Baliye 9. He played the role of Lakhan "Lucky" Singh Ahlawat in &TV's Badho Bahu. Now, he is gearing up for his new project.

 The actor is shooting for a Punjabi music video and is all geared up to entertain his fans in his new avatar. An elated Prince took to his social media handle and revealed about his new project.

 In the picture shared by Prince, he can be seen donning a ‘pagdi’, dressed up as a sardaar. Beside the photo, he wrote, ‘Kuch nava kuch alag aa reha hai bht jald with’.

 Take a look below.  

Are you excited to watch Prince in the upcoming project? Hit the comment section below.

 

