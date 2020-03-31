Prince Narula’s NEW AVTAR; check out his BEAST MODE!

MUMBAI: Reality show king Prince Narula is a renowned personaility in the industry. He has been in the entertainment world for a very long time. The handsome hunk is known for winning popular youth-based reality show Roadies season 12 and Splitsvilla 8. Later, in the same year, Prince won the Bigg Boss 9 title and also won the 9th season of Nach Baliye along with his wife Yuvika Chaudhry.

Prince is currently seen in MTV Roadies Revolution as a gang leader and judge. However, the shoot of the same has been stalled because of COVID 19 and hence Prince is staying home. Given the fact that gyms have also been shut down, Prince is not leaving any stone unturned to workout at his place.

The best part is that Prince already has workout equipments at his place and hence he is not facing a lot of trouble maintaining his body. The actor took to Instagram and posted a few videos wherein he can be seen doing a vigorous workout. In one of the videos, he mentioned that his beast mode is on as he gets himself into heavy weight lifting sessions.

Have a look at the videos:

