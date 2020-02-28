Prince Narula shares his new look; reveals something interesting coming up

MUMBAI: Prince Narula is a well-known TV actor who has been in the showbiz world for a very long time. The handsome hunk is known for winning popular youth-based reality show Roadies season 12 and Splitsvilla 8. Later, in the same year, Prince won Bigg Boss 9 title and then there was no looking back.

The actor has come a long way in his career and is reaching new levels of success with every passing day.

We have seen how Prince's journey started with Roadies and he got maximum fame with it. And now, the actor is all set for his next project and has shared his latest look on his Instagram account.

Prince donned the Sardaar get-up and looked simply amazing. He also revealed that something interesting is coming up and we really can't wait for it.

Take a look at Prince's post:

On the work front, Prince also won Nach Baliye 9 where he starred along with wifey Yuvika Chaudhary. The actor is currently seen as a gang leader in MTV Roadies season 17.

Are you excited about Prince's next project? What do you think about his look? Tell us in the comments.