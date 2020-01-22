Prisha Questions Yuvraj Yeh Hai Chahatein 22nd January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Yuvraj is happy because Rajeev is dead. Prisha come looking for him he gets confused and tells himself that does she knows about rajeev and what will happen. Prisha ask him were he was and she got worried about him. How does he knows about Saransh's father. She sees his body lying on floor and shocked . He is Rudraksh's brother she says he is dead.

She ask him are you involved in this and she continues crying. Rudraksh asks Bunty about Rajeev, he tells him he must be stuck in traffic . Maa feels she sholud to tell Rudra about Rajeev. Balraj stops her she says , Rajeev is useless, maybe he went home, you don’t act smart. Mishika asks Ahana how long she says that its Rajeev's birthday and I will wish him tomorrow . She tells ma bye and leaves. Rudra gets angry on ma and Bunty for hiding from him that Rajeev is on his way. Rudra says I m going to Rajeev. Vasu cries. Bubbles consoles her. He says they didn’t call us, knowing we are worried. Vasu says Yuvraj didn’t wish to marry Prisha, since Prisha is a child’s mum. She shouts and cries. He says calm down, Yuvraj loves Saransh. She says why is Yuvraj not here, why did he leave Prisha, this will happen until Saransh is with Prisha, I love Saransh, when anything wrong happens with Prisha, I wish Saransh wasn’t with her. Saransh thinks sorry, I will go, then Yuvraj will marry Prisha, she will be happy.

Gopal says Yuvraj knows Saransh’s dad, he went to meet him to convince him to accept Saransh. Vasu says I didn’t think of it. He says trust your children. She prays for Prisha. Yuvraj cries and asks what shall I say. Prisha asks how did Rajeev die, how did he come here. Yuvraj says Rajeev Khurana is Saransh’s dad. She gets shocked. Gopal says we will find Prisha. Vasu says we can’t leave Saransh alone. Ahana and Mishika come to the hotel. She sees Prisha weds Yuvraj board. She congratulates them. Mishika introduces herself and congratulates. Ahana asks what happened, are you leaving the marriage. Manager asks shall I remove the board and decorations if marriage isn’t happening, I know Yuvraj left the marriage, but tell us what to do. Ahana asks did the groom run away. Ahana insults them. She says I will ask Saransh who is his father when Yuvraj has run away, where is Prisha, did she run away also. She laughs. Vasu says time is never constant, you are laughing on our bad time, you may get cursed, your smile may turn into tears, wait and watch. Yuvraj says I was hurt that Saransh will be called illegitimate, I thought Rajeev will be happy knowing truth, he loved Mahima, I told him that Saransh is his son, he started called Mahima characterless, then he threatened me to kill me and Saransh, I can tolerate this, he told this for Saransh, I couldn’t tolerate, we had a fight, look at the bleeding, I told him that I will call Prisha, he fled in the car. She asks how did this happen. He says I followed him, his car disappeared, I couldn’t see him, his car met with an accident. Prisha asks how did he come in front of your car