Pritam Singh on what can give us inner joy: Do your best in every situation, receive with gratitude and strive towards purify yourself

MUMBAI: Spirituality is the way of life for RJ-host-actor Pritam Singh. He feels spiritual is a journey that is very personal for every individual. People are either spiritual or not, and both are right in their own way. Spirituality needs to come from within.

“I believe in Hanuman ji. I adore and worship him. Miracles have happened to me just by chanting his name. He is always there for his followers. Having faith in the positive force of the divine helps an individual do better consciously. The one who experiences the presence of Almighty have a positive state of mind. Spirituality brings compassion amongst people, make them kind. Faith is another divine experience. You can win anything with faith,” says the ex-Bigg Boss contestant.

Chanting helps Singh to stay positive, hopeful and focused. “Hanuman Chalisa is my divine protection shield from all sorts of problems. Hanuman ji is the ocean of all wisdom, he is my Guru. He guides me path at every step. Sankat Kate Mite Sab Peera Jo Sumirai Hanumat Balbeera… All problems and pain vanish from one’s life when you worship Mahabali Hanuman ji,” he adds.

Singh says that the pandemic has also been an educator. It has taught his to be compassionate and spiritual. “The line that kabhi kabhi lagta hai apunich bhagwan hai is wrong. The entire world was home and had to go through a unified meditation. Also, the realization that when we stopped misusing Nature it became so beautiful… the rivers started getting clear, we breathed in the fresh air, there were so many birds and beautiful insects that we could see. We also saw how we became better human beings. Volunteers served the needy with food, shelter, medicine and also helped them in travelling from one place to the other. Everybody experienced a unified feeling of despair yet stayed together. It was all divine,” he shares.

Singh’s philosophy of life is live and let live. “Do your best in every situation. Receive with gratitude and always keep striving to purify yourself. Working is my peace and happiness. Spending my free time with my family and investing rest of time in meditating and chanting is eternal peace and happiness for me,” he ends.