Prithvi to be caught in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya?

Find out how...

ShachiTapiawala's picture
By ShachiTapiawala
17 Jul 2020 06:45 AM

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular and long running show.

Earlier we saw how Preeta saved herself from the goons and also rescued Karan. They are sure that the

kidnapper is Prithvi.

However in the upcoming track of the show, Sherlin will step back from Prithvi seeing him in mess. Sherlin wants to join Prithvi where Prithvi burst out at Sherlin, while Preeta’s spying game gets stronger as she clue kidnapper as Prithvi.

She will be worried that Prithvi will be caught.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

