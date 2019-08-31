Prithvi behind bars in Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kundali Bhagya is high on drama.



Prithvi’s plan to marry Preeta has flopped miserably, as Rishabh has come to know the truth and proceeds to reveal the same to Karan.



In the previous episode, Prithivi replaced Karan in the wedding mandap.



But Rishabh marks his entry in a dramatic way and brings the police along with him. He drags Prithivi from the mandap and exposes him in front of everyone.



Prithvi gets arrested as Rishabh unfolds his ugly deeds. Everyone is shocked.



Meanwhile, Karan also manages to escape from the goons.



Karan finally realizes his mistake and apologizes to Preeta for misunderstanding her. He unveils that he sat at the wedding madap to marry her.



Will Preeta accept this step of Karan and marry him?