News

Prithvi behind bars in Kundali Bhagya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Aug 2019 08:44 AM
MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kundali Bhagya is high on drama.

Prithvi’s plan to marry Preeta has flopped miserably, as Rishabh has come to know the truth and proceeds to reveal the same to Karan.

In the previous episode, Prithivi replaced Karan in the wedding mandap.

But Rishabh marks his entry in a dramatic way and brings the police along with him. He drags Prithivi from the mandap and exposes him in front of everyone.

Prithvi gets arrested as Rishabh unfolds his ugly deeds. Everyone is shocked.

Meanwhile, Karan also manages to escape from the goons.

Karan finally realizes his mistake and apologizes to Preeta for misunderstanding her. He unveils that he sat at the wedding madap to marry her.

Will Preeta accept this step of Karan and marry him?
Tags > Kundali Bhagya, Preeta, Rishabh, Sherlin, ongoing track of Kundali Bhagya, Rishabh and Sherlin married, Kundali Bhagya Storyline, Kundali Bhagya Spoiler Alert, Kundali Bhagya Written Updates, Zee TV, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shradha Arya, Manit Joura, TellyChakkar, Spoiler Alert,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Aasif Sheikh and Saumya Tandon dance to the tunes...

Aasif Sheikh and Saumya Tandon dance to the tunes of Jimmy Jimmy in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Tina Dutta
Tina Dutta
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Rithvik Dhanjani
Rithvik Dhanjani
Sehban Azim
Sehban Azim
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Pooja Mishra
Pooja Mishra
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Shakti Mohan
Shakti Mohan

past seven days