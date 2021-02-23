”Prithvi is the most loved villain of Indian Television” says Sanjay Gagnani on his return to Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya has always managed to capture the hearts of the audience through its interesting storyline and characters who have become household names. The show has taken a sweet turn with Karan and Preeta developing a rather adorable bond after their marriage. But with a new twist awaits them, that is all set to turn their life upside down.



In the upcoming episodes, we are all set to see the explosive return of Sanjay Gagnani a.k.a Prithvi in Kundali Bhagya. The antagonist, who was missing in action since a couple of months, is all set to make a comeback in Karan and Preeta’s life and create havoc in their blossoming love story. Prithvi will leave Preeta shocked beyond belief on his return and what follows will surely keep everyone on their toes.



Talking about his return, Sanjay Gagnani shared, “It’s feels extremely good to be back on the set of Kundali Bhagya. The show has been my best yet and my character - Prithvi has been loved by one and all. With everyone eagerly waiting for the character to return on the show, it feels great to return when the hype has peaked. Prithvi has major plans to change Karan and Preeta’s lives and I can't wait to see everyone's reaction after seeing the twist I bring to the tale. ”



Will Prithvi’s entry disturb Karan and Preeta’s blooming love story? Or will they be as strong as ever and spoil Prithvi's plans?



To know what will happen next, tune in to Kundali Bhagya every Monday to Friday at 9.30 pm, only on Zee TV