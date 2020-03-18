Priya Ahuja RETURNS to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah post her maternity break

MUMBAI: Priya Ahuja, known for playing Rita Reporter in TV’s popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently welcomed a little bundle of joy in her life.

Priya, who is happily married to the director Malav Rajda of Taarak Mehta, has welcomed a baby boy. She has been a while that Priya was on maternity leave.

However, the actress has returned in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to again entertain viewers with her role of Rita Reporter.

As we know, the makers at Neela Telefilms are educating masses on precautionary measures to be taken to fight against novel Coronavirus. Hence, the actress will be seen reporting on Coronavirus on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Priya’s husband Malav is happy to have her back on the sets. He shared a video of her and mentioned that ‘It always feels good when she has to follow my orders’.

Take a look!