Priya Chauhan bags MTV Nishedh

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an exclusive update from the world of television.

MTV is riding high on success with its intriguing reality shows like Splitsvilla X2, Supermodel Of The Year and Winged. Soon, the channel will launch a fiction show title MTV Nished.

The 13-episode fictional series by Viacom18 and MTV Staying Alive Foundation will showcase stories centered around societal issues such as reproductive health, mental health, child spacing, tuberculosis, malnutrition etc. MTV Nishedh will reflect the trials and tribulations of the youth and stir conversations around societal issues that are not widely spoken about. The show is all set to premiere in January only on MTV India.

We already reported about Filtercopy fame Himika Bose and Shivam Patil of Ghayal Once Again fame bagging the show and will have pivotal roles to portray in the project. (Read Here: Shivam Patil and Himika Bose bag MTV’s fiction show Nishedh )

As per sources, Gautam Vig will also join the cast of MTV Nishedh.

Now, the latest update is that actress Priya Chauhan of Pyaar Ki Ek Kahaani fame will also be seen in the show and will have a prominent character to portray.

We couldn’t connect with Priya for a comment.

Are you excited for the show? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.