Priya Patil reveals the ‘badlaav’ in Amitabh Bachchan’s wardrobe for ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati – Season 15’

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/04/2023 - 12:46
Priya Patil

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s fan favourite gameshow, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati – Season 15’ is all set to premiere on 14th August at 9:00 PM. Over the years, viewers have seen its host, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, don many show-stopping outfits that have been the talk of the town. From three-piece suits, bowties, stylish scarves, and more, stylist Priya Patil is the one-woman army who has been instrumental in making television’s favourite host look dapper every season! While the knowledge-based reality show will see some ‘badlaav’ with new elements being added to the gameplay, Priya too will style Big B with evolving fashion trends that the megastar pulls off with elan.

Speaking about the ‘badlaav’ in Mr. Bachchan’s look this season, Priya Patil said, "For the 15th Season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, my mood board included the brief of keeping the look ‘new’ and ‘fresh.’ Keeping the classic look intact, we have gone a step ahead and added newer elements to it. Sir will be seen in classic three-piece suits, Bandhgalas and Jodhpuris, but I am introducing a 'Colour Play' which will be a contrasting combination of colours. To elaborate, the waistcoats will have colour patterns like wine against navy, black and white, powder blue and navy, pinstripes with plains, checks with plains, and more. When it comes to his shirts, I’ve introduced small but evident features which include contrast piping with the collars, different broaches that stand out, and lapel pins that accentuate and complete the overall look. On the classic Jodhpuris, we have added a special drape like a shawl, and completing the look will be a broach holding it together.”

Talking about her experience of styling Big B for KBC she shares, "Sir (Amitabh Bachchan) is a legend and I have learnt a lot by watching him over the years. His dedication, professionalism, and his attention to detail are what I have absorbed from him and it reflects in all of his attires. I always tell everybody that Sir does not need a stylist, he is a style icon in himself. Clothes don't make the man, the man makes the clothes; I have always believed that. Whatever he wears, he makes it a trend and he has always been an inspiration to all generations."

Tune in to watch Kaun Banega Crorepati - Season 15, starting 14th August, every Monday to Friday at 9 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television

Priya Patil badlaav Amitabh Bachchan Kaun Banega Crorepati Big B Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/04/2023 - 12:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Jacqueline Fernandez’s lawyer hits back at Nora Fatehi’s ‘soft target and scapegoat’ claims, says “might take separate legal action for contempt of court”
MUMBAI : Recently Nora Fatehi recorded a statement against actress Jacqueline Fernandes for trying to tarnish her name...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: Interesting! Reyansh fires Sunaina
MUMBAI : Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Whoa! Bhuvan Bam’s net worth crosses Rs 100 Crores, making him the richest YouTuber after he once earned a few thousands as a struggling musician
MUMBAI : Bhuvan Bam, the actor-comedian who rose to fame with his hilarious vines, has become a household name now. He...
On India’s Best Dancer 3, Geeta Kapur compliments Shivanshu Soni for his soulful performance, saying, “This new andaaz of yours is simply outstanding.”
MUMBAI: This weekend, brace yourselves for a romantic extravaganza as Sony Entertainment Television presents a...
Katha Ankahee: Oh No! Kailash accuses Viaan of manipulating Katha
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Exclusive" I have prepared my character the help of my childhood friend Rohan Gavaskar" Abhishek Bachchan on Ghoomer
MUMBAI : Upcoming movie of Abhishek Bachchan Ghoomar has been talk of town ever since the poster was out. No doubt the...
Recent Stories
Jaqueline Fernandes
What! Jacqueline Fernandez’s lawyer hits back at Nora Fatehi’s ‘soft target and scapegoat’ claims, says “might take separate legal action for contempt of court”
Latest Video
Related Stories
India’s Best Dancer 3
On India’s Best Dancer 3, Geeta Kapur compliments Shivanshu Soni for his soulful performance, saying, “This new andaaz of yours is simply outstanding.”
1
EXCLUSIVE! Barrister Babu fame Dev Aditya to play the lead in Dangal TV's Mann Sundar
Neil Bhatt and Shakti Arora
KYA BAAT HAI! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin leads Neil Bhatt and Shakti Arora have THIS major SIMILARITY and it is simply beautiful
Pariva Pranati
Pariva Pranati from Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya expresses her love for cats on ahead of International Cat Day
Soundous Moufakir
What! Soundous Moufakir slams Karanvir Bohra for his misogynist comment, says “wonder when this will stop”
Katha Ankahee
Must read! From Katha Ankahee to Jassi Jaise Koi Nahi, these TV shows are remakes of popular international shows, read to know more